The Minister for Internal Affairs gen Jeje Odongo has insisted that the government is aware of only 58 National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters in its custody.

Odongo was replying to earlier comments by Masaka Municipality Member of Parliament and NUP Vice President Mathias Mpuuga who tabled a report in parliament indicating 423 people attached to the party missing.

However, according to Odongo, of then 423 people allegedly missing, the government knows only 58 people and some have since been released.

“Intelligence reports so far seem to indicate that some of these individuals could actually be hiding in villages and various places for fear of being arrested for various crimes,” Odongo said.

He said that those arrested have been remanded and some charged in courts of law, adding that the biggest number of people on Mpuuga’s list cannot be verified.

“Out of the 1035 people arrested during the election period, 901 have been charged in court, among them is Hon Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine). 734 remanded, 167 released on court bail, 113 released on police bond, and 21 cleared and released by police,” he said.

Speaking about the developments, the leader of opposition in parliament Betty Aol Achan said the minister’s report was “not satisfactory”.