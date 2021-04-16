By Herbert Sseryazi

Police in Naggalama in Mukono district have arrested the shamba boy at the ancestral home of the deceased Kampala Archbishop, Dr.Cyprian Kizito Lwanga for leading thugs who attacked the home.

Dominico Kakooza, a shamba boy is suspected to have been in connection with the panga-wielding thugs who broke into one of the rooms at the late Lwanga’s premises.

According to Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan deputy spokesperson, the incident that took place at around 1 am on Friday saw the thugs break into the home located at Kyabakadde village, Kyabakade Parish in Kyampisi Sub-county, Mukono District.

The Kampala police mouthpiece confirmed the arrest of one of the occupants of the home to help in investigations.

“The suspect, who lives in the same home, went missing during the robbery. He resurfaced at 6am, creating a suspicion that he might have been behind the robbery,” Owoyesigyire said.

According to Owoyesigyire, preliminary investigations indicate that the thugs gained entrance into the home after cutting the perimeter fence.

“In the investigation of the incident, the police have established that unidentified thugs, who were more than 15 in number, armed with pangas, sticks and breaking implements, dressed in plain clothes wearing face masks, attacked the residence at night,” Owoyesigyire said.

“They gained entry of the late Archbishop’s residence after cutting the perimeter fence. They attacked the occupants in the house and robbed mobile phones, cash totaling to Shs250,000 from two victims.”

According to police, the suspects later tied the victims before they fled the scene.

However, according to some of the neighbours, they only got to know of the robbery after seeing police officers moving around the ancestral home of the deceased Kampala Archbishop.

“When I asked what the problem was, one police officer told me that thugs had broken into the home of the late Lwanga,”Fred Mulumba, a neighbor told this website.

The Kyabakade local area chairman Patrick Jemba said that there is a lot of insecurity in the area, urging for beefing up of security