Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago who was flown to Nairobi hospital last week has said that he is currently in a stable condition.

Lukwago was transferred to Nairobi for further treatment due to health complications he developed during the requiem mass for deceased Kampala Archbishop, Dr. Cyprian Lwanga.

“Having a health walk within the confines of The Nairobi Hospital. Currently in a stable condition and on course to full recovery, praise be to the Lord of the Universe,”he said in statement seen by The Nile Post.

He added: “I will always be grateful to the committed team of physicians and health workers at the Nairobi Hospital led by Prof Godfrey Lule and to you all, dear friends, for your spirited concern and prayers.”

In a brief interview, his deputy Doreen Nyanjura, the deputy lord mayor, reassured the public that Lukwago is steadily responding to the treatment adding that there is no need for panic.

She claimed that some social media reports had pronounced Lukwago dead.

“Do these sadists ever consider the pain, the psychological torture they put on those who may be sick but with a hope of recovering? Do they ever consider the pain, torture and anxiety they cause the family members?” she queried.

She noted that the group of people who are spreading fake information on different social media platforms ought to be condemned and warned.

“I don’t find whatever they they are doing is funny, reaching to the extent of doctoring videos and reaching an extent of circulating several messages on different platforms. Whatever their intentions are. I don’t think their intentions are good,”she noted.

Last year, Lukwago was admitted to the same hospital after being diagnosed with acute anaphylaxis, an allergic reaction to some foods, insects, stings and medicine.

This condition causes the immune system to overreact to the allergen by releasing a chemical that leads to a drop in blood pressure and blockage in breath.