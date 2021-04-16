Police in Bukedi North are looking for one Peter Takule, a teacher attached to Nabuli Primary School for gross domestic violence.

Takule is accused of burning his wife identified as Sarak Kaire Kigaye for allegedly denying his sex consistently.

It is reported that Takule returned home in Pulaka, Bulangira town council in Kibuku district at around 8:00 pm and asked the wife for some hot water to be able to consume his malwa.

The wife came out of bed and gave him a flask with some water, he then sneaked into the kitchen and boiled a good amount of water, which he turned up with and poured it on her while she lay in bed.

Ambrose Lukunyang one of the community residents said the woman was in bed but little did she know that the man was boiling water which he later poured on her burning most of the body parts including the fore face, abdomen, thigh, and breasts.

“After hearing an alarm, we rushed to the scene only to find a naked woman yelling in pain trying to run away from the husband,” Lukunyang said.

John Babalanda said one of the areas local leaders who arrived at the scene said the condition of the victim prompted them to alert police.

“It’s quite unfortunate for a man of such caliber more so a teacher to severely burn his wife it’s barbaric and as leaders, we condemn such inhuman acts,” he said.

Other sources who preferred anonymity said the two have been embroiled in fierce quarrels with the mam accusing the woman of consistently denying him “the morning, evening and night glory”

Zaituna Sabano the police officer in charge of Bulangira Police station confirmed the incident, saying police responded swiftly.

She added that Police with the help of some community residents helped and carried the victim to Bulangira health center before medics referred her to Mbale regional hospital.

Sabano said their preliminary investigation indicates that the duo has been embroiled in a domestic brawl and had even separated but Takule lured the woman back and they have been together for the last two weeks

Speaking from her hospital Kaire said she doesn’t know the reason why her husband wanted to kill her.

Christopher Wamika the Kibuku District Education Officer, condemned the act of the teacher saying he has tarnished the teaching profession.