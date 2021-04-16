Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II and Nnabagereka (Queen) Sylvia Nagginda have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to David F.K Mpaga, who is the Minister of Special Assignments in the Kabaka’s Office, Kabaka and Nnabagereka received their vaccine jabs from the Lubiri (palace) in Kireka.

“Ssabasajja Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II and the Nnabagereka Sylvia Nagginda Luswata were vaccinated against #COVID19 at the Lubiri in Kireka today,” Mpanga shared in a tweet on Friday.

The development comes at the heels of social media reports that the Kabaka is unwell, following his public appearance on Tuesday while celebrating his 66th birthday.

Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga on Friday afternoon dismissed the claims and said that the Kabaka was suffering from an allergy.