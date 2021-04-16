Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga has dismissed claims that Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II was poisoned. Mayiga said that the Kabaka is suffering from allergies, which cause difficulty in breathing.

The Katikkiro made these remarks in response to social reports about the Kabaka’s health, following his recent public appearance while celebrating his 66th birthday on Tuesday this week.

“We all face ailments, the Kabaka is also having challenges that are related to allergies which cause him difficulties in breathing, especially when he wears a mask,” Katikkiro Mayiga said in a press conference held on Friday.

Mayiga urged Kabaka’s subjects to ignore social media speculations about the Kabaka’s health status, which he said that are intended to create unnecessary anxiety.

“Disregard those rumors, they are totally wrong, baseless and unfounded. The Kabaka is responding well to treatment and he is getting better,” Mayiga said.

The Kabaka celebrated his 66th birthday on Tuesday this week and his disposition, according to sections of the public that followed the evens on social media and TV, his disposition was unusual. Katikkiro said that this is usual.

The Kabaka and Nnabagereka on Friday received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Lubiri in Kireka.