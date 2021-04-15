President Yoweri Museveni will address the nation on COVID-19 and other matters of national interest including whether the nighttime curfew shall be lifted, tomorrow, April 16, 2021.

Like all his recent addresses, the president’s address will also broadcasted live on all TV and Radio Stations across the country.

Key among the issues that he will be addressing include the government’s position on the 9pm curfew, which according to Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda, only him can decide on the matter.

Rugunda told Parliament in a statement on Tuesday that government is aware of all concerns from legislators and Muslim leaders around the country about the 9pm curfew time, and that the president would address it.

The President’s address is expected to be broadcasted live from the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi where he is meeting newly elected NRM MPs.