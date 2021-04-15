Forum for Democratic Change vice chairperson for Eastern region, Salaamu Musumba has dragged the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga to court for continuously evading being served the election petition as per the legal procedures.

The two contested for the Kamuli Woman MP in January and after Kadaga was declared winner, Musumba challenged the victory in the courts of law.

But for the last one month, Musumba’s lawyers have failed to serve Kadaga, the petition leading the FDC strong woman to run to court.

Speaking to reporters outside court, Musumba revealed that all her attempts to serve Kadaga have been futile the reason she ran to court.

She said she had written to the Principal Judge expressing dismay over the behaviour of judicial officers at Jinja High Court whom she accuses of being biased contrary to the judicial code of conduct.

Kadaga’s lawyers led by John Mary Mugisha and Emma Opio asked court to dismiss Musumba’s application with costs because it was overtaken by events,

vading