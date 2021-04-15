The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga was a no-show at the opening ceremony of the ruling National Resistance Movement party at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi on Thursday.

The three week retreat was officially opened by the NRM party chairman, President Yoweri Museveni.

However, Kadaga was not available for the opening ceremony and according to the party Secretary General, Justine Kasule Lumumba, she had sent apologies for being absent.

“Allow me recognize in absentia members of CEC who are yet to join us. They have sent apologies that they can’t be here with us but will come, “Lumumba said.

Earlier, the ruling party had indicated that both Kadaga and her deputy, Jacob Oulanyah would not attend the retreat at Kyankwanzi because of the parliamentary business they have to attend to.

Oulanyah present

However, the deputy speaker, Jacob Oulanyah was present at the official opening of the retreat at Kyankwanzi by President Museveni.

Initially, it was difficult to recognize him since he was clad in military fatigue and had a mask on his face.

In a rare moment, President Museveni was also excited seeing Oulanyah in military attire.

Both Kadaga and Oulanyah are in contest to become the next speaker of parliament but whereas both are members of the Central Executive Committee of the ruling party, it was recently said they will not attend the retreat since there will be parliament business to attend to.

President Museveni in his capacity as the NRM national chairman recently directed that campaigns for the speakership be halted and that the Central Executive Committee will have the final say on the next course of action.