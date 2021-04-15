Over 1200 imams have received Ramadhan food packages thanks to Charity SOS, a UK based Organisation in collaboration with the Department of Social Services under Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC).

An imam is the head of a mosque.

Presiding over the handover of the food packages at the UMSC headquarters, the deputy Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Abdallah Ibrahim Semambo praised Charity SOS for designing such programmes that are meant to help imams who serve under hard conditions.

He also noted that charity is one of the divine virtues loved by Allah.

Ssemambo thanked Charity SOS, for partnering with UMSC in the field of social wellbeing for the vulnerable.

On his part Ahmed Zabir, the director Charity SOS, thanked UMSC for extending technical support towards his organisation and pledged to work more closely in realising their aims.

He revealed that the association will be rolling out more development oriented programmes such as paying Imams some allowances to enable them to perform their spiritual duties with a stable mind.

Imam Musa Ibrahim of Masjid Noor Nsoba thanked the chairity organisation and UMSC for the support.

“I thank the mufti and entire UMSC for initiating this cooperation that has brought smiles on our faces,” he said.