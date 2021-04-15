Michael Azira has become the latest Uganda Cranes player to retire from international football in a space of a period less than a week.

The 33-year-old has in a letter to the local football governing body, FUFA notified them of his intention to hang his boots with immediate effect.

“Please accept this letter as a notification that I wish to retire from playing for the national football team effective April 14, 2021. I take this moment to thank all the coaches that I have worked with over the years and I also thank our fans who always supported us at home and on the road,”Azira wrote.

The 33-year-old last played for Cranes in the 1-0 loss to Malawi at the St.Mary’s Stadium Kitende in the Afcon qualifiers.

Azira who got his Cranes debut in 2006 now joins a growing list of Cranes players who have hung up their boots in the past week including former captain Denis Onyango and defender Hassan Wasswa.

The midfielder’s resignation also adds to a sense of crisis in the Cranes’ camp,following comments from FUFA president Magogo who accused players of playing “shitty” footballin the CHAN competition.

It has since been said that Magogo’s comments added onto lack of proper accountability for funds meant for their emoluments didn’t augur well with the Cranes senior players and consequently decided to throw in the towel.

Insiders have also intimated that a couple of other senior players are also set to throw in the towel.