The leadership of the National Unity Platform (NUP) has accused the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) of courting many of its yet to swear in legislators and other leaders around the country.

The swearing-in of the newly elected legislators is almost a month away but the leadership of NUP is unsettled saying that most of its newly elected leaders are reporting these cases to them.

NUP party secretary general, David Lewis Rubongoya made the allegations during a press conference held on Tuesday at their offices in Kamwokya.

“There is a renewed effort by the regime to reach out to our councillors every where and our MPs with offers of money. We have been hearing these cases a lot,” Rubongoya said.

“You can imagine, at one point they dismiss us, and at another they try to bribe us.”

Rubongoya urged their elected leaders to remain steadfast and not fall for the offers from the NRM. He urged leaders to put their focus on what they were elected to do.

Rubongoya also announced that the planned NUP party retreat will be for two – days, starting Friday this week.

This is not the first time that NUP is accusing the NRM of bribing its members.

During the heated campaigns in the run up to the 2021 general elections, several NUP candidates ‘suddenly’ lost interest in the race and joined the NRM.

Speaking to NBS TV on phone from Kyankwanzi where the newly elected NRM legislators are on retreat, Emmanuel Dombo who is the party’s director of information said that the claims are false as NRM has all the numbers they need.

“NRM has the numbers at all levels, we have numbers in Parliament and everywhere, there is no need to bribe anyone,” Dombo said.