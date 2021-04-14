President Museveni is tomorrow, Thursday expected to officially open the retreat for the newly elected ruling NRM party MPs at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi.

According to the party Secretary General, Justine Kasule Lumumba, Museveni, who is also the NRM chairman, will on Thursday morning address the party legislators.

“The MPs have been learning about the NRM principle for the past one week but tomorrow he will officially open the retreat. We shall put much emphasis on economic transformation and how to implement the NRM manifesto for 2021- 2026,”Lumumba said.

She noted that whereas they have begun with MPs, they will have retreats with party LC5 chairmen and sub-county chairmen to teach them the ideology.

Whereas the speakership race and debate had kicked off, especially between the incumbent, Rebecca Kadaga and her deputy Jacob Oulanyah, President Museveni recently put a stop to the campaigns for the position.

The deputy NRM Secretary General, Richard Todwong earlier this month said the issue of speakership will not be part of the agenda at Kyankwanzi.

“The core objective for the retreat is to ideologically re-orient the NRM leadership to enable them refocus on the socio-economic transformation of Uganda within the broader context of the survival of the African race given the current global pressures and challenge,” he said.

“The participants will be taken through the ideological foundation of the NRM, challenges and opportunities for Uganda, East Africa and Africa, assessment of the NRM’s past manifestos and priotizing commitments of the 2021/26 NRM manifesto.”