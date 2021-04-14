Ugandan academic-cum-political activist, Dr Stella Nyanzi, has said that she is being threatened with deportation from Kenya because of defending human rights.

Nyanzi fled to Kenya after the January 14 polls citing persecution by government.

She said her troubles in Kenya started when she recently shared news of a refugee who was allegedly burnt to death at Kakuma refugee camp in Kenya. After sharing the news, she was attacked verbally on social media and she felt threatened.

“Horribly, evil human beings responded by condemning the dead victim because of his sexual orientation. They mocked him and celebrated that a homosexual was murdered. They said he deserved to be burnt to death. They boasted about how they would burn many more. They even threatened to deport me from Kenya because I defend the human rights of even homosexual people,”she narrated.

She said another group told her to keep quiet because she is a foreigner seeking refuge in Kenya.

“They told me to go back home if I found Kenya hostile. This is xenophobia…and a deep hatred for me because I hold different beliefs and values to some of them,”she said.

She said she will continue speaking out against the xenophobia and homophobia that refugees face in that camp.