The Electricity Regulatory Authority(ERA) has commenced investigations into unauthorized deductions on customers’ Yaka meters.

In a statement released on Tuesday, ERA said they had received complaints from a section of members of the public after getting less Yaka unit than what they pay for.

“This uncommunicated action has left consumers with less energy unit compared to what is expected based on the approved tariff structure. By adjusting monthly lifeline units and imposing fixed recoverable amounts on consumers, Umeme Limited is implementing tariff structure different from that approved by the regulator and is in violation of the Electricity Act 1999,” a statement by Julius Wandera, the Director of Communication at ERA reads in part.

The electricity regulator says investigations into the unauthorized deductions have kicked off in a bid to solve the impasse.

“Umeme Limited has been directed to immediately stop this action as ERA conducts investigations into the matter. We appreciate the patience of affected electricity users as we investigate the matter.”

Since last month, consumers have been complaining over being cheated by power distributor Umeme Limited by giving them less Yaka units than what they pay for.

One customer said he had got only three units after buying Yaka units for shs10,000 unlike before when he got 15 units.

Many other customers complained about the same.

Umeme responds

However, Umeme spokesperson, Peter Kaujju said the deductions stem from an error in December where they gave more Yaka units to customers than what they had paid for, adding that the deductions were meant to correct the error.

“In December 2020, some customers received more units (excess credit) than they paid for. In light of the above, the excess credit was recovered during the March/April 2021 transactions. The excess credit for those customers who have not yet purchased tokens will be recovered from their next transactions,” Kaujju tweeted.