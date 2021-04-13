Pimbas Secondary School headteacher Wamala Dafausi has indicated that the school has not in its history had one Ssegirinya Richard as their student, putting more salt to the wounds of Kawempe North MP Elect Muhammad Ssegirinya.

According to Wamala, UNEB has never sent certificates in the names of Ssegirinya Richard to Pimbas School.

He adds that the index numbers on the said documents do not belong to their school or any candidate from their school.

“This school has never had a candidate in the names of Ssegirinya Richard index number U0053/54 for UCE in 2007 neither U0053/754 for UACE in 2009. The School center number is U1549,” Wamala said in a statement to Lawyers Alaka and Company Advocates.

Nile Post contacted Wamala who confirmed he is indeed the headteacher of Pimbas Secondary School. However, he refused to divulge more details in the letter.

“I do not have comments on the letter,” Wamala said before switching off his phone.

Already the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) questioned the authenticity of documents presented by Ssegirinya during the nominations exercise for Members of Parliament.

UNEB now says that Ssegirinya submitted documents that belong to Sarah Nampiima at O-level while at A-level, he submitted documents that belong to Maureen Nabadda.

In a letter dated March 17, 2021, Peter Anywar, writing on behalf of the executive secretary UNEB Dan Odongo, noted: “We have checked in our records and our findings are as follows; Candidate U005/054(2017) is Nampiima Sarah who sat at Mengo secondary school, not Ssegirinya Richard sitting at Pimbas secondary school,” he noted.”

The letter added: “The candidate U005/754 is Nabadda Maureen who sat at Mengo Secondary school not Ssegirinya Richard at Pimbas secondary school.”

Ssegirinya has recently dismissed reports he lacks academic qualifications.

In a video update on Twitter last month, Ssegirinya claimed that he is fully equipped with his academic documents but will not reveal them until a certain stage when the case is “ripe”.

Ssegirinya said claimed those accusing him of lacking the proper academic documents are only trapping him to reveal his real documents but he will not fall for it.

“I am very clever, I have my papers and would have put them out already, but I know those accusing me have no evidence so I am waiting for them to show their evidence, then I will also reveal mine,” he said.

“They want me to put out my papers then they use them against me. I am very alert, and will not fall for their game. They have done so many things but have failed because I am not easily cowed,” he added.

Utility

The Presidential Elections Act 2005, the Parliamentary Elections Act of 2005, and the Local Government Elections (Amendment) Act 2005, require all prospective aspirants for positions of the President, Members of Parliament and district chairpersons to have completed a minimum formal education of advanced level standard by UNEB or its equivalent.

Ahead of the 2021 general elections, UNEB issued a circular to all the political aspirants to verify their academic documents.

The aspirants were required to submit copies of their certificates to be verified, an introductory letter from the respective schools, a copy of the National ID in addition to paying Shs 600,000 as a verification fee.

Through his lawyers Alaka and company advocates, Ssegirinya who used the name of Ssegirinya Richard (he later converted to Islam) at the time submitted his academic credentials for verification.

This new development means that Ssegirinya’s election hangs in balance and if challenged in court, he could be thrown out.