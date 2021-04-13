The micro-blogging site Twitter has announced that its Africa head quarters will be in Ghana.

Fittingly, the company’s co-founder Jack Dorsey made the announcement on Twitter:

🇬🇭 Twitter is now present on the continent. Thank you Ghana and @NAkufoAddo. #TwitterGhana https://t.co/tt7KR3kvDg — jack (@jack) April 12, 2021

Keeping to the theme, Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo replied on Twitter, revealing that he and Mr Dorsey had had a remote meeting last week.

These are exciting times to be in, and to do business in Ghana. 3/3#TwitterInGhana #TwitterGhana — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) April 12, 2021

African technology commentators may have bet on Twitter choosing Nigeria, Kenya or South Africa as all three countries have more established tech hubs.

But Mr Dorsey said in his Twitter blog that Ghana’s recent appointment to host the secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area “aligns with our overarching goal to establish a presence in the region that will support our efforts to improve and tailor our service across Africa”.

Source: BBC