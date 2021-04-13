Corruption remains one of the biggest challenges facing the public sector.

While it might seem difficult to quantify how much the vice has reduced, agencies like the State House anti-corruption unit say that some remarkable progress has been made.

The remarks were made during NBS TV’s Spotlight show on April 12 where senior leaders of the different anti-corruption agencies highlighted the achievements registered and challenges faced in the fight against corruption.

Lt. Col. Edith Nakalema,the head of State House Anti Corruption Unit said that they have so far recovered over Shs 25 billion that had been swindled.

She said they are very tough when dealing with the issues regarding corruption adding that they look forward to working with everyone to help in cleaning the country.

“Corruption is fuelled by selfishness. The nfunira wa [How do I gain] attitude should die. Corruption is everywhere. I want to request everyone to condemn corruption but also refuse to give bribes of any sort. Nobody should solicit a bribe but even people offering bribes are to blame,” said Nakalema.

Nakalema said that they have secured 31 convictions and most these people will not be eligible for employment in nay government agency for the next 10 years.

“I want to send a warning to those that think that they cannot be touched. We are coming for you. We coordinate with other mandated agencies to ensure that an ordinary person gets justice. We have so far arraigned before the courts of law 276 accused persons,”she noted.

Mariam Wangadya, the deputy Inspector General of Government (IGG) said through their interventions, they have also been able to save about Shs 100 billion since July last year.

“It is the duty of every citizen of Uganda to protect public property. Every citizen and not only the IGG is charged with protecting public property. Citizens need to embrace their role through avenues like whistleblowing. We can intervene through the freezing of bank accounts where fraudulent transactions have been detected,”she noted.

Wangadya explained that of all the registered political parties in Uganda, only NRM’s leaders have complied and declared their wealth.

She said they have also written to other political parties to comply.

Although there is a gap in the top leadership in the office of IGG, Wangadya said all the directorates are fully manned by able people whom they appointed last year.

“All regional offices are manned by competent people. It is not true that we have skeleton staff. We have 16 regional offices across the country functioning well. We are operating normally and we are not limping,” she said.