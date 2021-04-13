South Africa’s police are investigating the circumstances around the death of a 22-year-old woman, Anele Tembe, identified as the fiancé of popular rapper AKA, after a fall from the 10th floor of a Cape Town hotel on Sunday.

AKA, whose real name is Kiernan Forbes, is said to be inconsolable following the death of Ms Tembe.

The pair had been visiting Cape Town when the incident happened.

The details around her death will form part of a police inquest.

But reports in local media suggest that Ms Tembe is believed to have taken her own life.

Public broadcaster SABC is reporting that in December police intervened when she had attempted to jump from a hotel building in Durban.

She is believed to have had depression, local media say.

The Forbes and Tembe families have not confirmed these claims.

In a joint statement they said they were shocked by the “untimely passing” of their daughter.

They described Ms Tembe as an exceptional and gifted young woman who had a promising life ahead of her – and have asked for privacy to mourn the loss.

