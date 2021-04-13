The Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola has directed all territorial commanders to work with muslim leadership in their areas to ensure that all the dictates of Ramadhan are fulfilled, despite the ongoing 9pm curfew.

In a letter addressed to all territorial commanders, DPCs, RDCs and all the relevant security organs, Ochola ordered that Muslims be assisted all through their holy month.

“We encourage all territorial commanders, RDCs, DISOs to work with all muslim leaders in their jurisdiction to address all their concerns of safety and praying during this holy month,” IGP’s letter reads in part.

The IGP said that territorial commanders should carry out patrols around mosques and in communities to ensure safety of the Muslims during their holy month.

During Ramathan, Muslims have to hold a night prayer called Taraweeh and their leaders have over the past few weeks urged government to either abandon curfew restrictions or extend it to at least 11pm.

Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda is expected to appear on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday afternoon to announce the government position on this.

Last week, State Minister for Internal Affairs Obiga Kania appeared before Parliament and said that only President Museveni can lift curfew restrictions.