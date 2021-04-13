Minister for Internal Affairs Jeje Odongo has said that the police message on curfew was sent out in error and has since been withdrawn.

Odongo was updating Parliament on the government position on night curfew.

“We would like to apologize, The police message on curfew was sent in error and as I speak, it has been withdrawn,” Odongo said in part.

Yesterday, in a statement from the Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola, all territorial commanders had been commanded to work with Muslim leaders in their localities to ensure that the Muslim faithful hold all their prayers in Mosques, including Taraweeh that goes beyond 9 pm, despite curfew restrictions.

This according to Minister Odongo was sent out in error and has been withdrawn.

In a set of new guidelines, Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga said that the night curfew has been maintained and will be adhered to by all, throughout the fasting period.

“We would like to clarify to the Muslims and the public at large, that the ongoing nationwide curfew, being implemented to curb the spread of the Coronavirus disease, will be maintained through the Holy Month of Ramathan,” Enanga said.

Enanga said that instead of that, however, Muslim faithful who will be caught up during the curfew time will be given ‘special consideration.’

“All our Territorial Commanders are aware of this special arrangement,” Enanga added.