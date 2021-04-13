Uganda Police has said they are investigating circumstances under which several vehicles were attacked with petrol bombs along Wakaliga, Nateete Market road by suspects on a motorcycle.

According to investigation by Territorial Police in Nateete, the incidents occurred on 7th April 2021 where two of the eight targeted vehicles were damaged after suspects hurled petrol bombs at the motorists.

The victims have been revealed as; Kasozi John, a 25 year old, businessman of Rubaga, who was driving a Prado silver grey, under registration number UAR 720Q and Musoke Lawrence, a 41 year old mechanic, driving a Toyota Premio silver grey, under registration number UBF 955T. Fortunately, there was no collateral damage.

According to Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, it is believed the criminals are part of the gang that was targeting government vehicles during the month of June 2020, where 3 suspects were arrested and charged to court.

“Our task teams are analysing CCTV footage along the section and the immediate neighbourhood, for any leads,” Enanga said.

This follows a separate development where Directorate of Crime Intelligence confiscated several factory made catapults during its intelligence operations, that it believes could have been imported by negative elements as tools of violence.

According to police, the catapults are capable of firing metallic projectiles or bearings, thus posing serious danger to the safety and security of Ugandans.

Police said, “We believe there are more of such prohibited items that could be out there, and we call upon those who have them to surrender them to police immediately, before we reach out to them.”

Enanga has maintained that joint security agencies shall take all resolute measures to counter all forms of violence aimed at destabilising the prevailing peace in our country.

“In our previous counter terror operations, we have seized pangas, bows and arrows, iron bars, knives, locally made tyre cutters, and large quantities of materials used in making petrol bombs,” Enanga indicated.