The National Resistance Movement (NRM) secretary general, Justine Kasule Lumumba has urged Muslims to use this holy month of Ramadhan to repent and and ask for forgiveness.

Lumumba’s remarks came as Muslims across the world kick off the fasting of the holy month of Ramadhan today, April 13.

“Ramadhan gives the faithfuls a chance to repent and ask for forgiveness for their sins and be forgiven. The gates of heaven are open while those of hell are closed,”said Lumumba according to a statement.

She described Ramadhan as a month of great blessings.

“Morally, fasting is self-training. It teaches us self-restraint, self-confidence, contentedness and perseverance. … … …Prophet Muhammad explained that there are many who will get out of their fasting with nothing but thirst and hunger because they spoilt it with their lack of morals during their fasting,”she said quoting Hadith from Prophet Muhammad.

Lumumba wished all the Muslims the path towards enlightenment and brightness and asked Allah to bless all Muslims with good health, wealth, peace and grace.

“I wish Moslem faithfuls a happy and blessed Ramadhan that will inspire them with courage and strength that will help you to win all challenges of life. As you pray and fast this Ramadhan May all your wishes come true,”she stated.