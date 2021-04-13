The Forum for Democratic Change(FDC) has said it is yet to endorse any candidate in the speakership race.

This comes after two of the party members, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda and Geoffrey Ekanya expressed interest in the seat.

Recently, sections of the media reported that a number of FDC MPs had backed Rebecca Kadaga of the NRM.

The reports further said the party FDC was undecided on who to back between Ssemujju and Ekanya.

But at a press conference, John Kikonyogo, the party deputy spokesperson said they have not yet endorsed any of the two candidates.

Kikonyogo explained that party has structures through which aspirants for any position must go adding that the party is yet to commence the process of choosing the flag bearer.

He said the party is still waiting to see if other aspirants will show up and if they do, then the party electoral commission will proceed with a process to select the candidates for speakership.

“We said whoever wants to contest should approach the party electoral commission and we will choose the party flag bearer in case more than one aspirant shows up. As we stand, only two people have expressed interest and that is Hon Ssemujju Nganda for speakership and Hon Yusuf Nsibambi for the deputy speaker,”he said.

The race for speakership has so far attracted five contestants including the incumbent Kadaga (NRM), her Deputy Jacob Oulanyah (NRM), Bukoto Central MP Richard Sebamala (DP), Rakai district woman MP Juliet Kinyamatama (NRM), and FDC’s Ssemujju Nganda.

For the case of the deputy speaker, a number of MPs have joined the race including FDC’s Yusuf Nsibambi, NRM’s Jacob Oboth Oboth and Independent MP Muhammad Nsereko among others.