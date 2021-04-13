Democratic Republic of Congo’s prime minister on Monday announced a new cabinet in a move that consolidates President Felix Tshisekedi control in government.

The new government of the Sacred Union coalition has 57 members including 14 women, with only 10 from the previous cabinet being reappointed.

The Sacred Union is President Tshisekedi’s new coalition announced on 6 December after breaking his collaboration with former President Joseph Kabila.

Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde, who was appointed in February, has named economist Nicolas Kazadi as finance minister, former civil society activist Antoinette N’Samba Kalambayi as mining minister and retired general Daniel Aselo Okito as interior minister, Reuters news agency reports.

The AFP news agency says figures from the anti-Kabila opposition have been named to key posts, including environment minister and deputy prime minister Eve Bazaiba of the opposition party Movement for the Liberation of the Congo (MLC). Christophe Lutundula, the new foreign minister, is close to former Katanga Governor Moise Katumbi who attempted to challenge Kabila in the last presidential election, AFP notes.

The former President Kabila still retained considerable power even after stepping down following the 2018 elections – as his coalition had won the majority of parliamentary seats in what was widely seen as a flawed election.

In December, President Tshisekedi moved to end the coalition with Mr Kabila and forced the resignation of the prime minister by persuading scores of MPs to defect.

