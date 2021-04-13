The Democratic Party (DP) has asked the Federation of Uganda’s Football Association (FUFA) president Moses Magogo to resign.

Okoler Opio Lo Amanu, the spokesperson for said in a statement on Tuesday that players of the national team must be treated with “utmost level of dignity and respect” because they are the country’s pride.

“It should be noted that these players who are being devalued by an individual have always raised our flags so high, therefore, it was unbecoming of Eng. Magogo to utter such shitty statements which actually tantamount to a vote of no confidence in him,” Okoler noted.

The DP mouthpiece added that if the players really played “shitty football” like Magogo claimed, it should be his office to blame for failure of getting them professional coaches to acquaint them with skills.

“Well, because they were trained shitty football under the leadership of a shitty president, the shitty President deserves no respect either indeed,” Okoler added.

Okoler said that Magogo should resign after apologising to Ugandans.

The Uganda Cranes camp been in the news since last week, with players seemingly pulling strings with the country’s football administration.

The tension started when former Cranes midfielder Sulaiman Mutyaba early last week accused FUFA , headed by Magogo of failure to account for the salaries of national team players that are supposed to come from government on a monthly basis.

In his reply, while addressing journalists later on, Magogo said some of the players don’t deserve the money since they played “shitty football” during the CHAN championships in Cameroon.

“After the sort of performance that they put out in Cameroon, these players should not even be demanding for payment. When you demand for money, what have you put in the table? They went there and played shitty football and then come back and demand money,” Magogo said in press conference.

In an audio that leaked after the comments, players led by Denis Onyango were heard saying that they are tired of working for selfish individuals like Magogo.

Since then, two players, including the team captain Denis Onyango have since resigned from the National Team duties.