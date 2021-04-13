Senior Presidential Press Secretary, Don Wanyama has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer for Vision Group.

The decision to appoint Wanyama was announced by Patrick Ayota, the chairman of the Vision Group.

Outgoing CEO Robert Kabushenga was quick to congratulate Wanyama upon the appointment.

“Congratulations on getting one of the best jobs in Uganda. All the best ,”Kabushenga tweeted.

Don, as he is commonly referred to among his peers, replaces Robert Kabushenga who announced his resignation in January to bring to an end his 14 year spell.

““I am proud of the success we achieved and the impact we have had in society. This was possible because we worked together as a team,” Kabushenga wrote in a short statement circulated on his social media channels.

Kabushenga had taken on the mantle from William Pike in 2006.

It is said that Wanyama was Kabushenga’s preferred replacement for the job at New Vision.

He brings in a wealth of experience spanning several years in the newsroom , having served as a Managing Editor for Daily Monitor among other key positions.

Wanyama briefly served as communication assistant to the party chairman at the National Resistance Movement (NRM) after leaving Daily Monitor. He was then appointed as President Yoweri Museveni’s press secretary in May 2016 replacing Tamale Mirundi.

Wanyama has served in that capacity until his latest appointment.

This is a developing story and is still being updated.