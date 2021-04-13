President Yoweri Museveni has called upon Muslims to maintain the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures set by the Ministry of Health while observing the Ramathan fasting period.

Museveni made the statements in his Ramathan message dated April, 13,2021 to all Muslims in the country

“Do not congregate, you can pray from home, some of you can pray from the mosques as required by the set procedures, God is everywhere, just avoid congregating in big numbers,” Museveni said.

Muslims allover the world on Tuesday started the holy fasting month of Ramadhan.

During Ramadan, Muslims refrain from eating, drinking, and smoking from dawn until dusk.

While practices generally vary by country, the widely observed religious introspection leads to slow-paced daylight hours, and the breaking of the fast leads to festive gatherings late into the night.

Measures introduced by countries to halt the spread of COVID-19, such as domestic and international travel restrictions, movement controls, business closures, and bans on public gatherings, are all likely to impact festivities this year.

Whereas many Muslims have asked government to relax on enforcement of curfew, government has insisted that it will continue implementing the safe since it is meant to curb the spread of Coronavirus but noted consideration would be given to Muslims.

“We would like to clarify to the Muslims and the public at large, that the ongoing nationwide curfew, being implemented to curb the spread of the Coronavirus disease, will be maintained through the Holy Month of Ramadan,” a statement by police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said in a statement.

“However, serious consideration will be given to all Muslims who are caught up during the curfew time. All our territorial commanders are aware of this special arrangement.”

Museveni’s message in full

I have the pleasure, yet again, to wish you a blessed month of Ramadhan. May this month remind you to continue with all good deeds by lending a helping hand to those in need.

I would like to join the Muslim community in reaffirming the universal principles that bind us together as human beings; love, compassion, justice, peaceful co-existence and mutual respect.

I commend the Muslim fraternity for the good work done and maintaining good relationships with other religious denominations in building the nation.

I appeal to you to pray for Peace and Prosperity of our Nation and I pray that at the end of the month of Ramadhan, our prayers and supplications will be granted and rewarded.

I remind you to observe the COVID-19 Standard Operation Procedures which have been put in place by the Government through the Ministry of Health.

Finally, I wish you a successful Ramadhan.

Thank You.