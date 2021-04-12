Ugandans are joining Muslims from around the world to begin marking the Ramadhan period. Tuesday will be the first day of this most sacred of periods for Muslims that kicked off after the moon was sighted.

The sighting of the moon committee tasked with this responsibility in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia made the announcement this Monday.

Yuasa Investments Limited CEO Hashim AR Wahaib welcomed the news. Wahaib revealed that Yuasa, as it has done in previous years, is dedicated to enabling Muslim faithful successfully observe the Ramadhan period.

The Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) has asked the entire Muslim community to conduct Taraweeh (night prayers) at home during this holy month of Ramadhan. Ramadhan commences on April 13.

Speaking to the media, Sheikh Muhammad Ali Waiswa, the deputy Mufti of Uganda said since government has not yet responded to their request of lifting curfew during Ramadhan, all night prayers must be performed at home.

“UMSC wish to inform the general public that the government did not grant the permission to lift curfew as was requested therefore all night prayers ( Taraweeh) shall not be conducted in mosques. So, Muslims are encouraged to organise Taraweeh prayers at their respective homes,” he advised.

Like in previous years, Yuasa takes it upon itself to carry out charity acts to the less fortunate in society. Yuasa provides food to not just those in the Muslim community who are struggling but also persons who maybe far from home or in prison.

Wahaib revealed that Yuasa considers it as part of their duty to ensure Muslims are facilitated to observe Ramadhan as much as possible.

Ramadhan lasts one complete moon cycle that usually ranges between 29 or 30 days.