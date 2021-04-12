The Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) has asked the entire Muslim community to conduct Taraweeh (night prayers) at home during this holy month of Ramadhan. Ramadhan commences on April 13.

Speaking to the media, Sheikh Muhammad Ali Waiswa, the deputy Mufti of Uganda said since government has not yet responded to their request of lifting curfew during Ramadhan, all night prayers must be performed at home.

“UMSC wish to inform the general public that the government did not grant the permission to lift curfew as was requested therefore all night prayers ( Taraweeh) shall not be conducted in mosques. So, Muslims are encouraged to organise Taraweeh prayers at their respective homes,”he advised.

Muslims were asked to strictly observe all the standard operating procedures including coming to the mosque with ablution, carrying a praying mat, wearing face masks, observing social distance, sanitizing and avoiding touching surfaces among others.