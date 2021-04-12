A joint security team comprising the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence(CMI) and the Police Crime Intelligence Division officers has arrested suspects involved in the recently robbery from a Chinese residence in Kyambogo.

In a CCTV camera video that went viral last week, men who disguised as

National Water Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) staff attacked a residence in Kyambogo before tying a Chinese chef and a maid with ropes and later took off with shs1oo million from the home.

Addressing journalists on Monday, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said following the incident security followed several tips that led to the arrest of the suspects.

“The three captured on camera were successfully arrested. We also suspects that were arrested and are part of the gang. We used advanced surveillance techniques to arrest them,”Enanga told journalist.

He named the suspects as Kiiza Elizabeth,32 alias Mbabazi Judith, Edison Musinguzi , the team leader , Wilson Kalyango,46, Sositin Kamuzu,40, Joseph Mperese,46, and Dan Muwoza,45 .

“Kiiza Elizabeth was arrested from Ntungamo where she was constructing a house for the mother. She was using the name Kiiza but when she went to China, her passport was confiscated and deported and she changed to Judith Mbabazi.”

Group was planning another attack

According to Enanga, following Kiiza’s arrest, she help security track and later arrested other gang members from Bundibugyo where they were hiding in a guest house.

“By the time of the arrest, there were two members of the gang who were in Kyambogo plus another three suspects to make it five. They were planning another robbery mission in the DRC. They had hired a vehicle and were to use it to cross into Congo,”Enanga said.

According to the police spokesperson, on arrest, the vehicle they were going to use to travel to DRC and several house breaking implements were recovered.

Enanga explained that whereas Musinguzi is the team leader, Kalyango is the expert in breaking into houses and vaults.

“We are now working with our asset recovery team from CID headquarters to track down the assets they could have stolen and also recover other exhibits. The inquiries are moving on very well,”Enanga said.

He noted that more suspects are still on the run since most burglaries include a number of conspiracies.

Police warned the public to be vigilant of any suspicious people who come as staff from utility companies.

“They should have reflector jackets and identification cards. You need to have contacts of utility company nearest to you and not necessarily the headquarters.”