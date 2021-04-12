By Moses Baguma

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD!!

I just finished reading a great book, The Chwezi code, by Nick Twinamatsiko. Well, it’s a fiction book but I think it reveals a great deal of truth in Uganda’s society. It’s a powerful insight into; love & power of instincts, religion, business, politics, education and media. The book isn’t restricted to what I’ve mentioned, but I think those are the main themes.

My main purpose of this review is to relate the author’s arguments with the reality in our society and point out lessons the author passes on to his reader.

Love & power of instincts

Well, I won’t say that we don’t understand power of love — I contend, we don’t really focus on the fact that our love decisions can have life time impacts. In his first chapter, A FARCE, the author shows how his main character, Emmanuel Arinaitwe made a very poor love decision in an attempt to win Josephine’s heart, a girl she admired for long.

He sought to win her heart by aiding her cheat from the examination room. His un-calculated decision led to his dismissal from university and missed out on a degree he had pursued for the last three years! I think Emma had staked a lot for love! Even when his good instincts tried to refrain him from the decision, he chose to comply with the bad ones — he even legitimized his decision by finding sense in Oscar Wilde’s words; “Many people have become bankrupt through having invested too heavily in the prose of life; to have ruined oneself over poetry is an honour.” If you continue reading through the subsequent chapters, you realise that Emmanuel’s decision affected him all through the story. The lesson to pick is: never stake a lot when pursuing love.

Religion

Under religion, the author mainly focuses on unmasking counterfeit pastors. He also demonstrates how churches have lost credibility and how they have become business entities. After his failure to acquire a degree from the university, Emmanuel also failed to find a survival line through a battle he had engaged in — overthrowing a government through an armed struggle.

He eventually sought his fortune by becoming a counterfeit Chwezi priest. He successfully bamboozled natives of Nyonyozi village and made a killing! As the author explains how Mugu (also Emmanuel Arinaitwe) managed to successfully hoodwink villagers, he unmasks native doctors who take people for a ride in our society.

The author stretches his attack to popular pastors when he explains how the idea of Emmari Church was conceived and successfully implemented. Emmanuel bought a church — registered it the names of his choice — and, the pastor of the church, Mark Forster, was not anointed! Surely, we have men and women who take congregants for a ride just like how Mark Forster and Emmanuel did.

Another fascinating thing, the author imagines religion as a form natural art, where the world is the stage and people actors. This one really tested my faith! It could mean that the Bible too, is fiction!

A lesson for us to pick is that Christians shouldn’t have faith and loyalty in their pastors, but God. They must also read the Bible to have sufficient knowledge to identify counterfeit pastors who spin scriptures to advance their personal interests.

Business

The author as well gives salient lessons under business:

– He encourages multiple investing through his character. Emmanuel had more than one business: a printery, book shop, a research bureau, Maggie( an artiste under his management), commercial buildings in Mbarara etc. His multiple businesses indeed contributed to his financial freedom.

– He teaches us to understand our customers, not to follow personal tastes, for they may not be commercially viable. He rationalises this by demonstrating how Emmanuel got frustrated with his non-fiction books, classics by great authors like Oscar Wilde, Mark Twain etc. Emmanuel erroneously thought his prospective customers shared the same love for the books.

– He further reveals that businesses may grow not because of the quality of services rendered, but because of relationships established with potential clients. Yes, Emmanuel’s first business thrived majorly because he enjoyed a cordial relationship with Mwebesa and other headmasters of the region who engaged in plunder.

– He also points out the importance of media or marketing in business. He indeed used media sufficiently to grow his businesses.

Education

-Under this theme, the author labours to show us that we, sometimes, overestimate the purpose of academic qualifications that we end up not exploiting our abilities. When Emmanuel took his daughter, Leila, to secure a job, he noted that she didn’t need the required degrees to become a great bank teller. Indeed Leila became a great teller without the prerequisite degrees.

– The author shows us that our education system doesn’t install good values. This is justified through the fact that Mwebesa, a highly learnt fellow, engaged in plunder. Rutafa too, a prominent politician, engaged in corruption.

-He further discloses that our Education system kills intellectual curiosity, and focuses on attaining beautiful grades only, which encourages cram work. This is rationalized because Mwebesa had never read any book outside his academics since he left university. Mwebesa also denied Emmanuel access to his students, when he(Emmanuel) wanted reviews from them after reading his non-fiction books which weren’t on syllabus. Mwebesa argued that such books didn’t contribute anything to the success of his students in exams.

-The author also demonstrates that certificates have become more important than the knowledge acquired from school. It is justified by the success of Emmanuel’s research bureau. Indeed, academic certificates in our society are no longer synonymous with knowledge.

Politics

-The author reveals to his reader that politicians no longer have an ideological identity. It is justified by how they struggle to conceal their ideological bankruptcy by parading their academic qualifications for approval.

– He also reveals politicians lack originality. They instead plagiarize great men’s works and speeches. Precisely, they are just charlatans. It is rationalized by Rutafa plagiarizing Castro and others. But he notes that it’s the gullibility of population that tempts politicians to take us for a ride. Indeed our politicians hoodwink the electorates by promising what is outside their dockets.

-He reveals that politicians are dishonest and corrupt. In his book, Rutafa was a corrupt official and that’s why he didn’t want the media to learn that he had a hand in prosperity towers.

Conclusion

Towards conclusion, I would like to recognize the strengths of the author;

-Nick maintains a logical sequence of events, which encourages smooth following of the story. When reading a third chapter for example, you don’t come across events that happened in the second or first chapter. You only find continuations of those events.

-The author also tactfully keeps a reader in suspense to encourage them read more and find out what transpired subsequently.

-He also keeps bringing up new events to make the story more interesting. The story doesn’t get boring at any stage.

Ultimately, the wicked, Emmanuel, Mark Foster and Rutafa ended up being troubled. I like how the author ends his story. Emmanuel lost all his riches, Mark Forster was on the run and Rutafa perplexed on what was yet to happen to him. I would have been disappointed if the wicked people managed walking away with their sins. They had bamboozled people and had to pay for it.