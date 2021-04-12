A total of 98,393 students have started their Uganda Advance Certificate Examinations today with strong caution against all forms of malpractice.

This will be the final batch of the national examinations, after the conclusion of Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) and Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) .

Judith Nabakooba,the Minister of ICT and National Guidance, said there will be heavy punishment for those caught engaging in exam malpractices.

“This time, all those who neglect their duty in reporting or preventing malpractices will also be arrested and charged in the courts of law. Punishment for offences under exam malpractices have been increased from six months imprisonment to five years,”she warned.

Like in the previous sittings,UNEB said all candidates with special needs have been given extra support to enable them do their exams.

For instance, candidates with advanced pregnancies as well as breast feeding mothers have been given an extra 45 minutes.

The executive secretary of UNEB, Daniel Odongo said in a statement that the candidates will sit for their examinations from 2,339 examination centres across the country.

He explained that 41.8% of the number of students are female while 58.2% are male.

Additional reporting by Jonah Kirabo