As schools in Uganda re-open following their closure as a preventive measure against the spread of the deadly Corona virus early last year, parents and guardians have to make school fees payments for their children.

This week will see senior one students report to school, right after their Primary Four and Five counterparts who returned to school last week.

Bearing in mind that the Covid-19 pandemic is not yet behind us, paying school fees through a digital platform provides more than just convenience but it is also a safety measure that is well in line with the Covid-19 Standard Operation Procedures especially social distancing.

With the government encouraging people to limit their movements, Mobile Money payments come in handy as they limit the movement of hard cash that could potentially spread the virus as cash moves from one hand to the other.

Stephen Mutana, the general manager of Mobile Financial services said that today’s Mobile Money technology provides sophisticated and secure payment solutions for educational institutions to collect and manage fees transactions.

On the other hand, parents, guardians and students are afforded the convenience of paying fees from anywhere at any time without having to waste time queuing up in banking halls especially during these times when social distancing is still critical in the fight against the deadly virus.

“Our MTN Mobile Money platform is designed in such a way that parents and guardians can pay school fees for their children safely and securely without having to leave their homes, work places or offices. It also limits the exchange of currency notes which elevates our endeavors against the covid-19 pandemic,” Mutana said.

Although this innovation has been around for a while now, this covid-19 crisis makes it even more useful as it limits human contact which remains key in the fight against covid-19.

Jacinta Mukebezi who has been working from home since last year was impressed at how seamlessly she paid her son’s school fees last week as schools reopened their doors for primary four and five pupils.

“I was worried of having to drive all the way to the bank, queue in the line yet I had a busy week. I simply called the school for my son’s student code and in a matter of minutes, I had paid his school fees without having to leave my house or drive to the bank,” said Mukebezi.

A GSMA study about the Mobile Money use in Uganda revealed that Mobile money has the potential to extend the limited nature and reach of the formal financial sector. Besides helping to organise the hitherto chaotic scene of domestic money transfers, mobile money can improve the national payments system by providing innovative ways to meet the transaction needs of ordinary people.

Emmanuel Mafabi, a tomato farmer in Manafwa district said he doesn’t have to leave his farm to pay school fees for his four children.

“I pay their fees in small instalments. So if I had to go to the bank, it would mean many days of me not tending to my farm. After selling my tomatoes, I simply deposit the money on my phone and pay school fees,” he said.

Catherine Akello who pays school fees for two of her nieces in Lira lauded MTN MoMo school fees platform for making the process easy for her.

“I don’t have to run around looking for bankslips nor do I risk sending money to my alcoholic brother who simply wastes the money. I directly pay to the school and that way, my nieces can attend school,” Akello said.

Winnie Nansamba, a school bursar said that this mode of payment was convenient and easy for schools to work with since the notifications are captured online.

“It is easier to track payments on this system as opposed to looking through stacks of paper,” she said.

How to pay school fees using MTN Mobile Money

Mutana explained that to pay fees, the customer dials *165*4*3# and selects a payment option. The customer will depending on the payment option, for example,be prompted to enter the student code, which is provided by the school administration. Upon entering the code they will receive a prompt with the student’s name, class, and the amount due.

The customer should then enters the amount they wish to pay and then the PIN to confirm payment. The customer will receive an SMS showing them the amount they have paid and the balance on their account. The school is also notified about the payment.

Customers who wish to pay school fees using the MyMTN App can simply log into MTN MoMo app, select Pay Bill and go ahead to School Fees and follow the prompts thereafter. After payment is effected, customers get confirmation SMS with details of payment, which can be sent or presented to school for reconciliation.