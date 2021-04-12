Makindye West MP, Allan Ssewanyana has officially announced his bid to contest for the presidency of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).

His announcement comes in the wake of Moses Magogo’s confirmation that he will return for the third term.

Magogo was unopposed in the 2013 and 2017 elections and his tenure will expire in August 31, 2021.

Ssewanyana who is also the shadow minister for Sports in Parliament made the announcement at his office in Makindye.

He accused Magogo of turning the federation into his personal property creating a poor environment for players, investors, coaches, sponsors, media and fans. He asked him not to stand again.

“I am presenting myself as a candidate for the position of FUFA President at the next general Assembly. We must make football enjoyable for every stakeholders,”said Ssewanyana.

Ssewanyana also used the opportunity to ask Magogo to step down and not bother to stand again as FUFA President.

“He ( Magogo) is a convict under the FIFA code of ethics statutes and served both sentences. His tenure prior to the conviction was marred with corruption,”he noted.

Ssewanyana noted that FUFA under Magogo is not transparent and laws are only made to close out any possible challengers to presidency.

“He should step aside at the end of his tenure as he is still under investigation,”he noted.

This will be the second time take a shot at the FUFA presidency. In 2013, he was eliminated on “technical grounds.”

Magogo stands accused of failing to account for the salaries of national team players that are supposed to come from government on a monthly basis.

A couple of days ago, Uganda Cranes captain, Denis Onyango threatened to resign from the national team after Magogo publicly criticised the players performance at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Cameroon.