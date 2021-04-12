The Directorate of Immigration and Citizenship Control under theMinistry of Internal Affairs has said it is stuck with over 1500 passports from individuals who were returning from abroad but had to first be quarantined during the height of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“We still have about 1500 passports of those who were in quarantine because it was a condition for the passport to be withdrawn for anyone going for quarantine. They left passports with us and have not yet picked them,” Jacob Siminyu, the Internal Affairs spokesperson told journalists on Monday.

He urged owners of the passports to pick them from the Ministry of Internal Affairs to avoid the long and tedious process of getting new ones on top of paying a shs100,000 fine.

“We advise you to come for your passports. Don’t leave them with us.”

In the past, there have been concerns over swelling numbers at the Ministry of Internal Affairs to pick passports.

However, the Internal Affairs spokesperson said they have started using force to force people who are not appointments out of their premises to reduce on the crowd.

“We still have a few people who come to headquarters to get assistance even when not on appointment and those who come early for appointments. We have been patient enough and now we will force you out of the premises if your appointment is not due,”Siminyu said.

“The best medicine is to wait for your appointment. You can’t come as early as 5am when your appointment is at 2pm. You are inconveniencing the entire system. We will push you away to serve those on appointment. Make an appointment and come on appointment to enjoy the best service.”

He said members of the public from upcountry can be served by their passport centres in Mbarara and Mbale whereas refurbishment for the ones in Gulu and Arua will soon kick off to serve them.