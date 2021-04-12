Government said it will flash out all saboteurs of the presidential initiative on wealth and job creation known as ‘Emyooga program.

While addressing the media today, Hussein Hudu, the Resident City Commissioner (RCC) for Kampala, said government is deeply concerned by reports that some civil servants and staff leaders are involved in acts of soliciting for bribes from the beneficiaries of the program and says they will be taking action henceforth.

“We’re not going to accept these acts of sabotage. As we talk, criminal investigators and intelligence agencies have swung in action”- Hudu said.

Hussein also believes that some of the saboteurs are opposition elements who he says are going to be identified and wiped out.

It is alleged that some saboteurs have formed ghost SACCOs to be used to swindle the funds and that they are also deducting 10 percent from the beneficiaries of the program.

“I am also looking for some crooks using my office to steal money from the ‘Wanainchi’. I am confident that the police is going to get evidence to sustain criminal charges against them in courts of law”- He warned.

Hussein says the government is still committed in facilitating social economic transformation of households from subsistence to the money economy and the market oriented production in line with the NRM manifesto.

Government has also tasked the public to report any person seeking bribes or deducting their money to authorities.

The Emyooga program was conceived to scale up direct support to communities through establishment of various specialized funds/Myooga-specific Apex SACCOS at constituency level but with operations/branches at parish level.

This approach is consistent with the parish model adopted in the National Development PIan 3 and covers 19 specialized funds including; Boda boda riders, taxi drivers, restaurants, welders, market vendors, women entrepreneurs, youth leaders, people with disabilities, journalists, performing artists, veterans, fishermen, private teachers and elected leaders.