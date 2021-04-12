Following a recurring dizziness, persistent abdominal discomfort and severe chest pain, Kampala Lord Mayor,Erias Lukwago has been rushed to Nairobi hospital for further treatment.

Last week,Lukwago was rushed to hospital from Rubaga Cathedral after collapsing during the mass to commemorate the life of Dr. Cyprian Lwanga, the former Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese.

It was discovered that Lukwago’s sugar levels had gone down which led to the collapse during prayers.

According to the his deputy, Doreen Nyanjura, Lukwago was checked into Nairobi hospital.

“I spoke to the lord mayor today morning, he is stable and undergoing numerous tests. The office of the lord mayor appreciates your continued prayers and well wishes,”said Nyanjura in a statement on Sunday.

Lukwago was last year admitted at Nairobi hospital after being diagnosed with acute anaphylaxis which became persistent on treatment.

Anaphylaxis is a severe allergic reaction to some foods, insect stings, medications and others.

It causes the immune system to overreact to the allergen by releasing chemicals and can cause one to go into shock, sudden blood pressure drop, and blockage in breathing.