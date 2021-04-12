The ruling National Resistance Movement(NRM) has asked its newly elected Members of Parliament not to abandon the people who voted for them.

Giving an update about the ongoing retreat at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi, the NRM director for communication, Emmanuel Dombo said the exercise has kicked off well.

“There are specific areas where members have shown great interest for instance the political economy, the demystification of the gun and instructions about the gun. They are truly excited about when they will go to have the first shooting because this is something new. One of the biggest benefits out of this retreat has been to enable members to bond with one another. We expect that this bonding will help members to relate well with one another in the 11th Parliament,”Dombo said.

According to Dombo the NRM legislators have tackled several topics including political economy, the origin and organization of man among others whereas they are set to tackle more advanced issues that affect governance of society and the responsibility of leaders.

“We urge all our MPs-elect not to abandon their people. Five years is not a long time, they should stay close to the people they lead. They should, however, not carry the burden of the constituency on their shoulders. Let them work together with government to ensure the welfare of the people and that is the only way they can be sure of their re-election in the next parliament,”Dombo said.

President Museveni will later this week officially open the NRM retreat at Kyankwanzi.

According to the deputy NRM Secretary-General, Richard Todwong, a total of 243 newly elected NRM MPs plus the 27 Central Executive Committee members and those from the East African Legislative Assembly are the only ones attending the retreat.

“The core objective for the retreat is to ideologically re-orient the NRM leadership to enable them to refocus on the socio-economic transformation of Uganda within the broader context of the survival of the African race given the current global pressures and challenge,” Todwong said recently.