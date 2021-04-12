Uganda Cranes captain, Denis Onyango has threatened to throw in the towel on the national team after comments by FUFA president, Moses Magogo on the team that played in CHAN and players’ emoluments.

It all started with former Cranes midfielder Sulaiman Mutyaba accusing FUFA , headed by Magogo of failure to account for the salaries of national team players that are supposed to come from government on a monthly basis.

However, while addressing journalists earlier last week, Magogo said some of the players don’t deserve the money since they played “shitty football” during the CHAN championships in Cameroon.

“After the sort of performance that they put out in Cameroon, these players should not even be demanding for payment. When you demand for money, what have you put in the table? They went there and played shitty football and then come back and demand money,”Magogo said.

The comments by the FUFA president have however not augured well with a number of players in the Cranes set up, the latest being captain, Denis Onyango who in an audio has threatened to quit the national team.

“I do not know who will play for him (Magogo) in the World Cup qualifiers because for me, I do not have the time for people like that. You embezzle funds(meant for players’ emoluments) and go ahead to make funny statements! National team players were supposed to be paid one million shillings each monthly but all in vain,” Onyango said in an audio recording that has since gone viral on social media.

“It was just a matter of coming out with an explanation because the truth is FUFA owes them the money. I am really tired of making money for those FUFA guys, let him start another team and we see those who do not play shitty football and make the money for him.”

In a seemingly angry tone, the Cranes skipper says he is tired of being used by people for their own selfish interests in the name of playing for the national team.

Onyango’s comments come on the backdrop of a Friday announcement by the team vice-captain, Hassan Wasswa who announced his retirement from the national team after 13 years in the Cranes fold.

Following Magogo’s “shitty football” comments about the Cranes CHAN team, members of the public have criticized the FUFA president for being insensitive by making “reckless” comments that are capable of causing disharmony.

However, FUFA has not come out to issue a statement about the same.