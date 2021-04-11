By Asuman Musobya

Residents of Bugiri municipality in Bugiri district have expressed concern over shortage of water in the area.

According to the residents, the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has not supplied enough water sources in most areas in the town.

Some said that they now have to move long distances to collect water from the boreholes that are located in the neighbouring sub county of Kapyanga.

Nabirye Janat, a resident of Ndifakulya in Bugiri municipality, said people are likely to contract water borne diseases because most of them collect water from the wells.

Kasim Mwondha, a water vendor in Bugiri town said that some of the water sources are in a bad condition and urged NWSC to expand water coverage within the municipality.

Due to the water shortage, Mwondha said the price of a 20 little jerrycan of water has increased from Shs 300 to Shs 500.

“We ride our bicycles for about four kilometres from Bugiri town to collect water from Kapyanga boreholes because the water from the boreholes in town is not safe to drink” he said.

The managing director of NWSC Dr Silver Mugisha who visited the area last week urged the residents to remain calm because the corporation received Shs 700 million to expand water services in

Bugiri and Iganga.