Sheikh Abdallah Barag Rwar, the secretary general (Grand Mufti ) of South Sudan Muslim Council and the council’s chairman, Sheikh Abdallah Muneer Somit have concluded their official visit to Uganda.

The duo was accompanied by Sheikh Twaha Othuman Musa, a special envoy of the Mufti of Uganda and the Amir of the Uganda Muslim Community in South Sudan.

UMSC Secretary General, Ramathan Mugalu and UMSC Protocol Officer, Haj Sulaiman Musana saw off the guests at Entebbe international airport.

Prior to their departure, the guests said the purpose of their visit was to reciprocate and strengthen the cooperation initiated two years ago when Mufti Shaban Mubaje made a similar visit to their country.

The two entities signed an Memorandum of Understanding ( MOU).

“Uganda is naturally endowed, hospitable. We have admired the UMSC with its systems and therefore we urge our muslim brothers in Uganda to come and help us in capacity building since the South Sudan Muslim Council has only been in existence for the last ten years,”said Barag Rwar.

He also pointed out that there are a lot of untapped opportunities which need to be scaled up between the two neighbouring countries.

During their stay, the visitors toured Kinawa High School Kawempe campus, Uganda Wildlife and Education Centre at Entebbe, the Source of the Nile in Jinja and the Islamic University In Uganda (IUIU) main campus in Mbale City.

Haj Abdul Kasai, a Kampala based businessman and proprietor of Paka Nkadde Mall hosted the guests for dinner.