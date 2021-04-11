The Uganda Muslim Supreme Council(UMSC) has urged Muslims across the country to look out for the moon today (Sunday), as a mark of the start holy fasting month of Ramadhan.

Addressing the media at Old Kampala mosque, Muhammad Ali Wasswa the second deputy mufti said that if the moon is not sighted on Sunday, Ramadhan will automatically begin on Tuesday.

“I advise Muslims in Uganda to watch out for the moon on Sunday 11th April 2021 because this will be the 29th day of Shaban 1442. Should the moon be sighted in the evening of 11th April 2021, Ramadhan will commence on Monday 12th April 2021. Failure to sight the moon will a mean that Ramadhan will automatically begin on Tuesday 13th April 2021,”he said.

He said that whoever sights the moon or is in possession of reliable information should pass the message on to UMSC officials.

Wasswa also reached out to the government for guidance on the enforcement of the 9 pm curfew ahead of Ramadhan.

The issue of lifting of the curfew was debated in Parliament this week with Muslim MPs arguing that the curfew is likely to affect Muslims observing Ramadhan.

The state minister for Internal Affairs Obiga Kania said only President Museveni can lift the 9pm curfew.

“The national task force is consulting over this matter and they will advise the president as usual,” he told the MPs.