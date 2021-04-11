Joseph Kiwanuka Balikuddembe has been appointed as Executive Director at Centenary Bank, where his banking career started.

The announcement was made on Saturday by the bank.

“Mr. Balikuddembe brings to Centenary Bank over 21 years of experience in the banking industry having worked with some of Africa’s largest banks with operations in Uganda,” a statement by the bank read in part.

Prior to assuming the Executive Director position at Centenary Bank, Balikuddembe served as the Executive Director at United Bank for Africa (UBA) Uganda.

He also held a number of senior executive roles at ABSA Bank (formerly Barclays), including; Vice President – Head of Business Banking, Retail and Business Banking, Vice President – Head of Trade Finance, Corporate and Investment Banking, Relationship Manager – Multinationals and Large Corporates, Corporate and Investment Banking.

Before then, Balikuddembe served at Stanbic Bank Uganda Limited, where he was the Business Manager, Personal and Business Banking.

He holds a Master’s in Business Administration (Finance and Strategy) from the prestigious Edinburgh Business School, Heriot-Watt University, and a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture from Makerere University (1998).

“He is happy to return at Centenary Bank, where he started his banking career as a banking officer in 1999,” the statement added.