As the quest for who will become the right cultural leader of the obwa Ikumbania cultural institution gains momentum, Joshua Wilber Musimami is the latest personality to declare his bid to fill the vacuum following the death of Bishop John Crezestom Wayabire who has been at that helm since 2015.

Wayabire succumbed to covid 19 on Sunday 7th Feb 2021 at Entebbe grade B hospital.

Musimami, an accountant by profession declared his bid today during a one-day capacity building training of clan heads and cabinet ministers at Marple cottages hotel, Kamonkoli.

The training organized by Pallisa Civil Society Organizations Network (PACONET) was intended to promote compliance of the clan heads and cabinet ministers for effective and efficient service delivery on the roles and responsibilities as per the constitutional procedures and methodology.

Speaking to the clan heads, Musimami described himself as God’s sent savior saying he’s a leader who knows the way, goes the way, shows the way, and above all he’s capable of making a way where there’s not.

The philanthropist Musimami his vying for the post is not to amass wealth but rather deliver equitable services to all the Bagwere in and those in the diaspora.

“I have not come to make money, I already have money, the 10 million government sends I will divide amongst the elders and Itulula councils to facilitate their activities of teaching cultures,” Musimami told the cheering clan heads.

According to Musimami Bugwere needs a leader who can create a way where there’s not saying depending on donor funds is disastrous to the institutions.

“We need to use our local resources to get working capital that relying on begging for donors who send their money with stringent conditions like promotion of homosexuality,” he said.

Hajji Abubakar Nangejje the Institutions 2nd Deputy Premier asked the clan heads to vote for Musimami saying a person vying for the post must be of integrity, transparent, and financially stable to fund the institutions’ activities.

Badru Kiirya the prime minister who’s the chairperson of Bugwere cultural council said Bugwere has 108 clans spread in the district of Pallisa, Kibuku, Budaka and Butebo popularly called North Bukedi Sub-region.

He told the clan heads to rally behind Musimami describing him as a unifying factor.

He warned a section of clan heads to desist from conflicts that will plunge the institutions to the past wrangles.

The position of the Bugwere cultural leader is elective by clan heads.

Earlier there were reports that four people had expressed interest in the post however reliable sources within the institutions told Nile Post that the two had dropped leaving the race now between Mr. Musimami of balemeri clan and Mr.Eric Kasolo the Institutions Former Premier who was allegedly fired by the late for showing interest for the position.

But Who is Joshua Wilber Musimami

Joshua Wilber Musimami 52, is a son to Vinand Teko and Naume Teko of balemeri clan residents of Kasodo sub-county Pallisa district.

He’s born on 16 Nov 1969.

Coming from a predominantly impoverished family with a humble background, Musimami who recalls having slept on bare floor under a grass-thatched house, at the age of 9 he joined Kasodo primary school for his primary, went to Buseta SS for O level, and Pallisa SS for A level, and then Makerere University where he specialized in accounting.

Before joining to university he used to teach and later abandoned it for fishing at lake Victoria.

A proud father of 5 Musimami is married to Sarah Namutos the Itulula (Queen) to be.