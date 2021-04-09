Buganda Road Grade one Magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu yesterday remanded the newly elected Kawempe North MP, Muhammad Ssegirinya to Kitalya Prison after his bail application flopped due to contradictory submissions by his lawyers in court.

Ssegirinya was arrested on March 22 for allegedly leading a peaceful demonstration in Kampala.

He has spent more than two weeks on remand battling the charges of inciting violence.

Ssegirinya’s lawyers Abdul Kiryowa and Shamim Malende submitted different statements which left the presiding magistrate confused.

For instance, Kiryowa told court that they had prepared for only bail application and not hearing of the case while Malende in her submission told court that they were ready to hear the evidence of prosecution witnesses but would prepare for cross examination in the next court sitting.

Another reason the trial could not proceed was because the lawyers did not approach the state for disclosure of it’s intended evidence to enable them prepare Ssegirinya’s defence case.

They insisted that the state had not served them or disclosed anything to them as required by the law, an allegation that was refuted by the state.

Kamasanyu denied Ssegirinya bail saying both parties in a case have a duty to prepare for the trial.

The matter was adjourned to April 15 2021 to enable Ssegirinya’s lawyers prepare for the hearing of this case.