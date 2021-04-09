Over the Easter weekend, tourism enthuasiasts from all walks of life took on the journey to unearth the hidden treasures in the mighty, Jinja City.

The Nile Special’s sponsored event was a huge success as it offered a couple of fun-activies such as a boat cruise to the Source Of Nile, a visit to Busowoko Falls, tubing on the Nile, games, bonfire, performances from Ykee Benda, Tuff B, Dre Cali, Mosh Mavoko, Taks, Dj Desh, Dj Julio, just to mention but a few.

The event was graced by Miss Tourism, 2020-2021 1st runners up, Miss Jean Akullo Coprise who was at the same time the official ambassador and tour guide.

According to the CEO Vumbula Uganda, Mr. Sebulime Peter, the event will bounce back with Sure Event, and the next destination will communicated soon with more bigger sponsors and a greater experience.