Uganda Cranes captain, Denis Onyango has written two betting companies demanding for shs100 million from them for using his using his image to promote their products without getting authorisation.

In letters to Managing Directors for Melbet and Paragon Bet, the Cranes skipper says the two betting companies illegally used his photos to promote their business without getting authorization from him.

Our client’s attention was recently drawn to advertisements carried by both Melbet and Paragon Bet on their social media handles to promote their products for the Uganda Cranes against Burkina Faso and Malawi which adverts bore our his images,” Onyango says in an April,6, 2021 letter through his lawyers of Muwema and Company Advocates.

The Mamelodi Sundowns shot stopper says the authorized use of his images by the two companies was a deliberate violation of his image rights since he has signed a contract with another betting company as their ambassador.

The CAF African-based African Player of the year for 2016 says in the letter to Melbet and Paragon Bet that the two companies are held liable for violating his image rights and consequently ought to pay him damages for the same.

“The purpose of this letter therefore, is to demand that you desist from any further usage of our client’s images to promote your products and to further demand that you each pay our client shs50 million as compensation for violation of image rights,” he says.