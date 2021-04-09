ANT president Mugisha Muntu has urged party members to remain close to the electorate.

Muntu said that this strategy will enable Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) flag bearers to perform better in the 2026 general election.

He said that ANT members must not forget their core principle which is to be change agents.

Major General (rtd) Mugisha Muntu made the remarks at Mother Kevin hotel in Bulamagi sub-county. He was meeting ANT party flag-bearers from Busoga region.

Muntu shared an account of the party’s performance in the 2021 elections. He said that out of 740 ANT flag-bearers, 78 managed to win at different levels.

While ANT performance was underwhelming, Muntu said, “Failing to make it through does not mean it’s the end of life because the struggle still continues.“

He said that the problems that the country faced before the elections remain and it is ANT’s duty to continue to expose and combat them.

“There is an acute shortage of drugs in hospitals, poor road network especially in most rural areas just because government officials are stealing away tax payers money without being charged before courts of law,” he said.

He called upon ANT leaders not to be discouraged by the party’s performance but redouble efforts to reach out to Ugandans. He said that they should continue to attend public functions like burials so that their electorate can become familiar with them.

Muntu reasoned, “By being close to the people, this will help reduce on the expenditures during campaigns in the next elections because you will not be new to the electorate.“

He said that ANT is open to receive Ugandans from all walks of life. ANT, he said, emphasises respect, tolerance of divergent views, mature dialogue besides members are committed to harnessing youth potential to avert a “time bomb.”

The party’s acting national coordinator Alice Alaso said it will hold capacity building meetings across the 12 regions countrywide in a bid to encourage members set up grass root structures ahead of the 2026 presidential parliamentary elections.

Alaso said, “We want to make sure that when we get to the next elections, everyone is aware of what the party has been doing eve before it gets into power.”