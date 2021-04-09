MultiChoice Uganda has announced inking a deal with telecommunication company, Airtel Uganda for television viewing internet bundles.

The agreement was announced on Friday morning at the DSTV headquarters in Kololo.

“We are excited to yet again unveil a thrilling partnership that will further improve our customers’ viewing experiences, by enabling them to enjoy the DStv Now App, stream live TV, series and sports anywhere at any time,” Colin Asiimwe, the Head of Marketing at MultiChoice said.

According to Joweria Zziwa Nabakka, the head of Data and Devices at Airtel Uganda the DStv Now tailored internet bundles will allow the tv company customers who have the app to stream live content “anywhere at any time, without using their normal surfing bundles”.

“The DStv Now bundles will enable streaming at a daily rate of shs 2,000 for 500MB, weekly rate of shs 10,000 for 3.5GB and a monthly rate of shs 30,000 for 12GB of data. All customers have to do is dial *175*2*6# to activate the bundles,”Nabakka said.

Joan Ssemanda , the DSTV communication manager said , “We remain committed to delivering the best video entertainment experience in Uganda by enhancing customers experiences & our partnership with Airtel Uganda is a step in the right direction to satisfy their needs and preferences.”